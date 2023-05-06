Teen found shot in Dallas, dies in hospital, police say

Details about this shooting is limited as of Sunday morning.

DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating a shooting that killed a teenager on Saturday afternoon.

Police said they responded to a shooting call at 4:30 p.m.in the 3600 block of Legendary Lane, near Highway 67 and Polk Street.

When officers arrived, they found a teenage boy who was shot. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Another person was also injured in the shooting. Police said she was taken to a hospital and her injury is not life-threatening.

No other information is available as of Sunday morning.

Anyone with any knowledge about this shooting is asked to contact Detective Kimberly Mayfield either by calling 214-671-3646 or emailing Kimberly.Mayfield@dallaspolice.gov.