Suspect arrested after video of shooting threat in Fort Worth goes viral, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police said they have arrested a suspect in connection to a video threat that's been going around the area via social media.

The department said they were made aware of a video in which an individual threatened to shoot multiple people on Sunday, May 7.

According to Fort Worth police, multiple departments started investigating then eventually got an arrest warrant for a person of interest. The suspect was then found and arrested.

As of Saturday morning, police said they will not give more information as they continue with their investigation.

