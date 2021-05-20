Duncanville ISD to create virtual-only school program if lawmakers approve bill

Duncanville ISD's program will be limited to 200 juniors and seniors who performed well in an online environment

DUNCANVILLE, Texas — Duncanville ISD is creating a fully online program of choice for students in 11th and 12th grade for next school year, depending on whether Texas lawmakers approve a bill to allow virtual learning, the district said on Thursday.

House Bill 1468 would allow districts and charter schools to offer remote instruction to eligible students. It was approved by the House. Earlier this month, the bill was referred to the Senate committee on education.

Duncanville ISD's program, called the Choice Virtual Instruction Program (VIP), will be limited to 200 juniors and seniors who performed well in an online learning environment, the district said.

Eligibility will be based upon a student’s grades, attendance and behavior, and whether college readiness standards and graduation requirements are on track to be met.

Teachers who support the VIP program will teach virtual students in separate class periods exclusively offered for remote learners. Some teachers may teach remote, online classes along with a few in-person classes at separate times. Course schedules will vary.

Students will be allowed to participate in extracurricular programs outside of the regular school day as long as they provide their own transportation.