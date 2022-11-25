Garland Fire Department investigating cause of explosive fire at Duck Creek Golf Club

The department told WFAA that many people nearby heard and felt a loud "boom" early Thursday morning.

GARLAND, Texas — The Garland Fire Department is looking into what led to a fire at a local golf clubhouse early Thanksgiving morning.

A department representative said crews responded to a large fire at the Duck Creek Golf Club on Diamond Oaks Drive at about 3 a.m. Thursday. Shortly after they got there, there was a loud explosion from the clubhouse that many people nearby heard and/or felt.

The department pointed out that the explosion was a result of the fire, not the cause. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it's not believed it was started intentionally.

No other information is available at this time.