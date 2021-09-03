Driver dies after crashing into back of semi-trailer in Grapevine, police say

GRAPEVINE, Texas — A 24-year-old has died after he crashed into the back of a semi-trailer on Interstate 635 in Grapevine late Thursday, police said.
The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on I-635 near State Highway 121. Officers arrived to find a car that was partially under the rear of a semi-trailer, police said.
The driver of the car died at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.
There were no other injuries reported.
The crash closed the highway for about three hours. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.