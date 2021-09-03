Driver dies after crashing into back of semi-trailer in Grapevine, police say

The crash happened late Thursday near I-635 and SH-121.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — A 24-year-old has died after he crashed into the back of a semi-trailer on Interstate 635 in Grapevine late Thursday, police said.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on I-635 near State Highway 121. Officers arrived to find a car that was partially under the rear of a semi-trailer, police said.

The driver of the car died at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

There were no other injuries reported.