DALLAS -- Police are asking for help in identifying a body that was found in White Rock Creek over the weekend.

At about 7:30 p.m. on May 12, police were called about a body floating in the creek near the 6900 block of Merriman Parkway.

A black transgender female wearing a black shirt and black scrub pants was found "in a severe stage of decomposition," police said. She weighed about 130 pounds and was 5'3". She has no tattoos or any other markings to help identify her.

While the cause of death is being investigated, police are calling it "unexplained" at this time.

If you have any information on this woman's identity, call (214) 671-3650.

