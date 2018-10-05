DALLAS -- Police are investigating the murder of a woman in North Dallas.

Officers were called to 6104 Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway at about 4 p.m. Wednesday.

They found Carla Patricia Flores-Pavon, 26, dead from homicidal violence. A witness said they saw a man leave the victim's apartment just before she was found.

Emergency crews took Flores-Pavon to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating whether her murder was a hate crime, but said Thursday that there's no evidence at this point to support that.

If you have any information, call police at (214) 283-4856.

