Double shooting shuts down westbound lanes of Interstate 20 near Hulen Street, Fort Worth police say

Officials say suspect information is unknown at this time.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A double-shooting has shut down all westbound lanes of Interstate 20 near the Hulen Street exit Thursday morning, police say.

Officials say a vehicle occupied by one female and two males was traveling westbound in the area around 2:30 a.m. when the female passenger suspected they were being followed.

Shortly after, several shots were fired, police say. According to officials, the female victim was pronounced dead and one of the male passengers was shot in the upper torso. That male passenger is expected to survive, police say.

Officials say suspect information is unknown at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

#Wfaatraffic All lanes WB I-20 from Granbury road to Hulen closed. Fort Worth police investigating a fatal shooting. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/hwgSSrxmjY — Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) September 10, 2020