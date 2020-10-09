18-year-old arrested, accused of trafficking child porn

Investigators obtained and executed a search warrant at Zize Wu’s home in Plano and recovered more than 2,200 images of child pornography from a computer.

An 18-year-old is facing child pornography charges after being arrested in an undercover sting, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Tuesday, deputies arrested Zize Wu for possession of child pornography and possession with intent to promote child pornography. The sheriff’s office says investigators were working undercover when they identified Wu as a person who was utilizing the internet to traffic child pornography.

Investigators obtained and executed a search warrant at Wu’s home in Plano and recovered more than 2,200 images of child pornography from a computer. Investigators said additional devices were located and seized for evidence.