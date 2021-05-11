Diwali celebrations draw thousands to North Texas

Last year, Diwali did not feel the same because of the pandemic. This year, more than 7,000 people are expected to attend the five-day festival of lights in Irving.

IRVING, Texas — The pandemic took so much away from so many people, and especially on holidays when people and families are used to gathering.

It's no different for Hindus who attend BAPS Shri Swaminarayan temple in Irving. Last year, Diwali did not feel the same because of the pandemic.

This year, more than 7,000 people are expected to attend the five-day festival of lights.

"You're going from darkness to lightness, that's the whole principal of Diwali," said Rina Jariwala.

Last year, Rina and her family spent Diwali at home and it simply was not the same. Diwali for Hindus across the world is a festive and colorful celebration. It is a large congregation of believers meeting together and starting anew.

"In Hindu scriptures, it's our New Years. It's about light, it's about color, and it's about having fun," said lead event coordinator Akshay Wani.

Inside the temple there is a mountain of food and snacks on the altar meant as an offering to God. Later in the evening, the members will partake in that food together as one large family.

Organizers put together a canned food drive to help a local food pantry. They also held a special moment to recognize frontline workers who endured so much during the pandemic and continue to do so.

"We definitely have been masking, the vaccinations have helped tremendously, giving us that level of comfort," said Rina.