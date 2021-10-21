What is Día de los Muertos? List of events in North Texas

For two days in November, families rejoice with a visit from their loved ones from the afterlife.

TEXAS, USA — Día de Los Muertos is coming up so WFAA put together a list of ways to celebrate in North Texas. The holiday traces back to the indigenous roots of Mexico and is celebrated on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2.

During the pre-Hispanic time, when a person died, they were wrapped in a petate (A Nahuatl word for woven bed), and their family organized a party to guide the deceased to the afterlife.

It was believed that the deceased individual had to go through several challenging levels before reaching Mictlán, the land of the dead. Families would lay out the individual’s favorite foods, drinks, and items that brought them comfort.

The tradition has since become a combination of religious rituals brought to Mexico by the Spanish and the indigenous traditions. In accordance with the Catholic calendar, Nov. 1 is dedicated to deceased children, and Nov. 2 is dedicated to the adults that have passed.

In modern-day celebrations, families build an altar and decorate it with marigolds, sugar skulls, food, incense, photos of those being remembered. Some families also continue the tradition of going to the cemetery and decorating their loved one’s tomb.

The holiday is celebrated throughout Mexico with some regions having variations of the celebration. It has also gained popularity in the U.S. and several events are planned throughout the Metroplex to celebrate Día de los Muertos.

EVENTS

La Gran Plaza

Where: La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth

4200 S Freeway, Fort Worth

When: October 24 - November 1

The “Altar de Muertos” features one-of-a-kind skulls and catrinas made specifically for La Gran Plaza by artist Mirna del Valle, a graduate of the University of Guadalajara in Mexico and specializing in painting and sculpture. The altar is truly a work of art and will be on display by the MetroPCS Stage. A cultural performance featuring the traditions of the Day of the Dead by Grupo Pakal will occur on November 1 at the MetroPCS Stage. Admission is free.

Oak Cliff

Where: Oak Cliff Cultural Center

223 W. Jefferson Blvd., Dallas

When: 6:45 p.m., Friday, October. 29



Learn about Día de los Muertos and paint a Tree of Life. Spots are limited and awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Bataan Center, Dallas

Where: The Bataan Center

3232 Bataan, Dallas

When: 1 pm - 7 pm , Saturday, October. 30

Live Music, Food, Drinks, Kids Games, Raffles, Ballet Folklorico, Matachines, Face Painting, and Vendors.

Latino Cultural Center, Dallas

Where: Latino Cultural Center

2600 Live Oak St, Dallas

When: 7:15 pm- 8:15 pm, Saturday, Oct. 30.

Marine Park, Fort Worth

Dia De Los Muertos En Fort Worth, Celebración De Vida Y Cultura

Where: Marine Park

303 N.W. 20th St., Fort Worth

When: 10 am – 4 pm, Oct. 30

Artes De La Rosa proudly presents Día de los Muertos en Fort Worth in partnership with the City of Fort Worth, Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Latino Police Officers Association and Visit Fort Worth.

Join for this milestone 18th annual celebration in North Side with special events including an inaugural Celebration Parade from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by festivities from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Marine Park that includes food, visual artists, face painting, mariachis, ballet folklorico, opera and more.



The event is free to attend, and the community and visitors are invited to wear traditional costumes. More information at www.artesdelarosa.org/index.php/dia-de-los-muertos

Fort Worth Botanic Garden

¡Celebramos! A Celebration of Hispanic Heritage in Fort Worth

Where: Fort Worth Botanic Garden

3220 Botanic Garden Blvd, Fort Worth

When: 3:30 - 9 pm, Oct 30

Fort Worth Public Library

Día de los Muertos at Fort Worth Public Library

Where: Fort Worth Central Library

500 West 3rd Street, Fort Worth

When: 2 - 4 pm, Oct. 30.

Head to the Fort Worth Central Library in downtown from 2 to 4 p.m. for a free, interactive celebration of Día de los Muertos. Families will learn fun facts about the history of the holiday, play games and create a fun work of art.

Fort Worth

Dia De Los Muertos Mercado at Paco’s Mexican Cuisine

Where: 508 W Magnolia Avenue, Fort Worth

When: 12-9 pm, Sunday, Oct. 31

Celebrate Día de los Muertos with Paco’s Mexican Cuisine and Islas Tropicales Frutería at the inaugural Day of the Dead market featuring over 18 local vendors from 12-9 p.m. Activities include raffles, a DJ and live music, trick-or-treating, a jump house and drink and food specials.

Legacy Hall, Plano

Dia de los Muertos Festival

Where: Legacy Hall

7800 Windrose Ave., Plano,

When: 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Oct. 31

Legacy Hall is celebrating Dia de los Muertos all day long with family-friendly activities in the afternoon followed by a live performance by Los Skarnales and Mariachi Rosas Divinas. Los Skarnales’ high energy performance brings sounds from ska, reggae, and cumbia, while Mariachi Rosas Divinas, DFW’s first and only all-female Mariachi, will have guests on their feet for the entire performance!

This free event kicks off in the afternoon with sugar skull face painting and a screening of Coco. Then, attendees can sit back and enjoy an authentic dance performance by Anita M. Martinez Ballet Folklorico.

Crown Hill Memorial Park, Dallas

Celebración del Día de los Muertos

Where: Crown Hill Memorial Park

9718 Webb Chapel Rd, Dallas

When: 4:15 pm-6:45 pm, Tuesday, November 2