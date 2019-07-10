DALLAS — DICK'S Sporting Goods is hiring, y'all.

The company announced Monday it would hold a massive hiring event at 13 of its stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on "National Signing Day," which is Oct. 16.

The hiring event will be for seasonal positions in the metroplex.

"DICK’S is looking for exceptional applicants, who are passionate about sports, to draw on their personal experiences and in-depth knowledge to guide, inform, equip and inspire customers this holiday season," a news release from the company said. "Interested applicants are encouraged to first apply online at dicks.com/jobs and then visit their nearest DICK’S location on National Signing Day to be interviewed and meet the team."

The different store locations participating in the area are as follows:

· Allen, Texas

· Alliance, Texas

· Arlington, Texas

· Cedar Hill, Texas

· Euless, Texas

· Flower Mound, Texas

· Frisco (Stonebriar), Texas

· Galleria, Texas

· Garland, Texas

· Hurst, Texas

· Mesquite, Texas

· Prosper, Texas

· Rockwall, Texas