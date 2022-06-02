Woman dies after getting swept away in North Texas floodwaters, officials say

The man told officials that he and his wife were in a ravine off Fox Avenue, near Creekside Drive, when the water began to rise during afternoon storms.

LEWISVILLE, Texas — A woman died after she was swept away in a ravine floodwaters in Lewisville this week, authorities said.

Firefighters responded shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday to 911 callers saying a man who appeared to have broken legs was trying to get help near Southwest Parkway and Bellaire Boulevard.

The man told officials that he and his wife were in a ravine off Fox Avenue, near Creekside Drive, when the water began to rise during afternoon storms. That area is near the Fox Creek Greenbelt Park, which is near Timber Creek.

The man said his wife and his bike were swept away by the floodwaters, according to a news release from Lewisville city officials. As the man tried to get away from the water, he broke his legs, he said.

He was taken to Medical City Lewisville for treatment and was expected to survive. Lewisville fire crews began searching for the woman along the creek. Carrollton fire crews also joined in the search.

About two hours later, shortly before 6 p.m., Lewisville crews found the woman's body in some brush and trees on the riverbed, near the 400 block of Misty Lane.

The woman's name has not been released. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will release her identification, officials said.

North Texas saw several rounds of heavy rain Wednesday and Thursday, and Lewisville was the main locations for rainfall, receiving an estimated 4.95 inches. That total was the highest across the Metroplex, according to rainfall totals received by WFAA.