Texas gas prices hits all-time high overnight: Here's where DFW stands

TEXAS, USA — After spiking overnight, the statewide gas price average on Thursday in Texas hit $4.34 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA) Texas Weekend Gas Watch.

This is now the new all-time record-high in the state.

This is also eight cents more than last Thursday and $1.63 more per gallon compared to this day last year, according to AAA.

This comes just a week after gas prices slightly dropped right before Memorial Day Weekend.

As of Thursday, the average price of regular unleaded gas in Dallas is $4.44 per gallon, AAA said. This is the 2nd highest average in the state.

Fort Worth has the same average as Dallas ($4.44).

The highest mark can be found in El Paso, a city averaging $4.54 at the pump. Drivers in Lubbock are paying the least at $4.16 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $4.71, which is the highest price ever recorded by AAA. It is 11 cents more when compared to this day last week and $1.67 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year, according to AAA.

This spike is primarily driven by the oil market watching the possibility that supplies may become tighter as COVID lockdowns ease in China and the European Union will phase in a ban of most Russian oil products, according to AAA.

Keeping a cap on oil prices from skyrocketing further are reports that Saudi Arabia said it is prepared to increase oil production to make up for the loss of Russian oil in the market.

“New retail gas price records continue to be set across the state as crude oil prices remain elevated due to tight supplies around the globe,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Prices will likely continue to fluctuate with relief likely not coming until after the busy summer travel season concludes.”

Drivers in Texas are paying the 9th lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile, drivers in California are paying the most at $6.21 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.

AAA Tips to save money on fuel

Studies have shown personal driving habits are the single biggest factor that affects vehicle fuel consumption, according to AAA.

Adopting new and improved behaviors on the road can contribute to significant savings at the gas pump. Here are some ways AAA says drivers can improve their fuel efficiency: