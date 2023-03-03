290,000 Oncor customers lost power in Thursday night's storms

As of 6 a.m. Friday, about 67,000 people were still without power in North Texas.

DALLAS — We knew Thursday night was going to be an active one across North Texas. And it was.

Severe thunderstorms packed heavy straightline winds that caused damage across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. And as a result, nearly 300,000 Oncor customers lost power.

Oncor, the electric transmission company for North Texas and surrounding areas, reported a peak number of 290,000 outages Thursday. The company was able to restore power to 223,000 of those customers by Friday morning.

As of 6 a.m., 67,000 customers were still without power. The outages Friday morning were scattered across the North Texas area, though about 24,000 were in the Tarrant County area, and around 15,000 were in the Dallas area.

Oncor, which is in charge of fixing the electric poles and lines when outages occur, also covers areas of East Texas and Central Texas. But most of the Oncor outages on Thursday night were in North Texas.

You can view the latest Oncor outage map - or report an outage of your own - here.

At one point Thursday night, two water pumping stations in Richardson lost power, causing the city to ask residents to stop using water. Oncor had an emergency response and was able to restore power to the pumping stations by around 10 p.m.

"Persistent high winds in excess of 80 mph were documented across our service area, leading to downed trees and debris in power lines, heavily damaged electric equipment and poor road conditions," Oncor said in a statement Friday. "Strong rain, intense cloud to ground lightning and large hail was also reported. Oncor teams began work as soon as it was safe to do so and will continue working around the clock until power can be restored."