'It's a travesty': DFW hip-hop community reacts to death of Migos' Takeoff

Hip-hop community leaders are calling for a stop to the violence.

DALLAS — He was described as mild-mannered, peaceful and one of the good guys.

Yet, Takeoff, part of the hip-hop trio known as the Migos, died violently.

“It’s a travesty, basically the whole hip-hop community is in mourning. Takeoff was one of the good guys, He wasn’t out there causing chaos, being a problem or being an issue,” said Tre G, radio personality at K104.

K104’s DeDe McGuire says the news of his death gripped the community.

"I’ll just say my reaction was 'not again.' I didn’t expect to get teary eyed. I’m tired of seeing it, hearing and reporting it,” said McGuire.

Takeoff becomes the latest casualty in a long list of rappers who have been murdered, including local Dallas rapper Mo3, who has shot down on a Dallas highway in 2020.

"That’s an example in and of itself of let’s stop stomping out our own lives. Let’s really come together," said Tre G.

A cry echoed by the Houston police chief.

"I am calling on all artists in Houston and around the nation. We have to police ourselves, there are so many talented individuals men and women in that community who I love and respect and we need to stand together let no one tear down this industry,” said Houston Police Chief Troy Finner.

The Houston mayor was candid about the need for a deeper conversation on violence gripping communities of color, especially the younger population.

"We have too many men of color that are being injured or fatality killed and their future cut off and their family members left to mourn and this does not have to be our reality or our future,” said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

McGuire believes the problem is greater than just communities of color.

”I think it’s just bigger than hip hop and rap. I think it’s a real serious problem that we are having in America period when it comes to gun violence,” said McGuire.