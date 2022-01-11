Who was TakeOff? The rise of Migos

The Atlanta-based rapper rose to fame with hits like "Versace" and "Bad and Boujee."

HOUSTON — Born June 14, 1994, as Krishnic Khari Ball in the Atlanta area, he was most known for his rap persona TakeOff. He was one-third of the world-renowned rap group Migos. The trio was made up of TakeOff, his uncle, Quavo, and cousin Offset.

The group was formed in 2008 in Georgia. They began their rise to fame with the viral hit “Versace,” which reached 99 on the Billboard charts. Canadian rapper Drake would drop a verse on the "Versace" remix, which furthered Migos' exposure.

The group became a household name in 2016 with its first number-one song, “Bad and Boujee.”

Quavo and TakeOff performed in Houston in July at the annual Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium.

Migos put out a trilogy of albums called “Culture,” “Culture II” and “Culture III,” with the first two albums hitting No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

They earned an ASCAP Vanguard Award in 2018, for their streaming success with multiplatinum songs like “Motorsport (featuring Cardi B and Nicki Minaj),” “Stir Fry,” and “Walk It Talk It.”

They were nominated for countless other awards including, Grammys for best rap performance and best rap group in 2018, a Billboard Music Award, and this year, a BET Award, according to their websites.

The group has had 43 songs make it into the top 100 on the Billboards.

Migos also played a fictional version of themselves on an episode of the hit TV show “Atlanta.”

Offset, who is married to Cardi B, released a solo album in 2019, while Takeoff and Quavo released a joint album “Only Built for Infinity Links” last month.

TakeOff also released a solo studio album in 2018 called "The Last Rocket" which debuted at #4 on the U.S. Billboard 200.

TakeOff's death

The shooting happened at about 2:35 a.m. on a balcony outside of the bowling alley, which is on the third floor of a building on San Jacinto Street and Dallas Street.

Police said the party ended at 1 a.m. but it carried over to 2 a.m. A group of about 40 people was outside of the bar on the third floor after it had closed when someone started shooting. There were security guards in the area who heard the shots but did not see who was shooting.

Once the shooting started, people from the crowd ran from the scene. Police said TakeOff was shot in the head or neck.