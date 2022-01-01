This is Texas: DFW saw multiple records regarding warmth for month of December, data shows

As North Texans prepare for single-digit wind chills, the National Weather Service provided data that shows just how warm December was.

DALLAS — From 70-degree weather to wind chills in the single digits. That's Texas weather in a nutshell.

As North Texans prepare for bitterly cold temperatures to finish this New Year's weekend, the National Weather Service has provided data about just how warm the month of December was.

It's data that a lot of Texans shouldn't be surprised about, considering shorts and a t-shirt were the proper attire during Christmas.

According to the NWS, the average high temperature was 72.6 degrees, a new record. The previous record was 65.9 degrees back in 1933. The average low was 50 degrees, beating out a 1984 record of 43.4 degrees.

Another fun fact from the NWS was that there were 23 days in December with at least 70-degree temperatures, along with eight days recording at least 80 degrees.

Looking Back: December 2021 was quite warm for North & Central Texas! Take a look at what records were broken for our official climate sites (DFW and Waco) this past month. 🌡️#dfwwx #ctxwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/2ASB6O17U8 — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) January 1, 2022

On Christmas Day, DFW saw a record high of 82 degrees, which just beat out the previous record of 80 degrees in 2016.

As North Texans said farewell to 2021, a cold front arrived Saturday, Jan. 1, to bring highs in the 70s to temperatures in the 30s by the evening. Temperatures are expected to reach the 20s by the late evening to early Sunday morning hours.

And last but not least, wind chills are expected to be in the single digits -- 7 degrees at DFW -- Sunday morning.