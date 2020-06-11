DFW Airport upgrading to 'smart bathrooms' to help protect travelers against COVID-19

Health experts warn against holiday travel, but for those who do choose to fly, DFW airport is rolling out new protections.

DALLAS — Health experts warn families against traveling around the holidays to prevent the spread of COVID-19 but for those who do choose to book a flight, DFW International Airport is rolling out innovative solutions to protect holiday travelers.

On top of the enhanced cleaning that’s been happening at the airport for months, travelers will soon see “smart bathrooms," according to Julio Badin, senior vice president of customer experience.

“We have lights above each of the stalls and you will be able to know if that stall is available without having to fenagle with anything or touch anything,” said Badin.

Monitors outside the bathrooms will also alert people how many stalls are available, to prevent too many people from waiting in the confined space.

Sensors in restrooms track how many people are coming in and out, as well as supplies of soap, paper towels and toilet paper. The sensors communicate directly with brand new tablets on the carts of cleaning crews.

“If there is a need, that notification will go directly to one of our custodial employees in that area and they are dispatched to address that situation,” said Badin.

The airport is also rolling out improvements to its HVAC systems, which will be equipped with UVC lighting, which can be effective in fighting the novel coronavirus, according to the FDA.

“As the air passes through it in the beginning part of it, it will neutralize those types of bacteria and viruses,” said Badin.

The first phase should be in place in security checkpoints and ticket counters by Thanksgiving.