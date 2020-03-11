TABC suspends alcohol permits for 3 Dallas restaurants

The TABC said agents conducted 1,715 inspections over the last week to make sure businesses are complying with COVID-19 protocols.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has suspended alcohol permits for eight businesses in the state, including three in Dallas, for not following COVID-19 protocols.

In addition to the eight 30-day suspensions, 43 other businesses throughout Texas received warnings, officials said in a news release Tuesday.

The TABC said three following restaurants in Dallas were in violation of the state’s COVID-19 protocols:

CJ’s Billiard and Sports Bar at 4848 Military Parkway

IdleRye (doing business as Bitter End/Wok Hard Deep Ellum) at 2826 Elm St.

El Globo Taqueria Restaurant at 212 S. Llewellyn Ave.

In efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus, businesses must only allow an indoor capacity limit of 50% for bars and 75% for restaurants. Social distancing guidelines must also be enforced.

"In Texas counties with high hospitalization rates, the standards are even more stringent," an official said.

TABC said 427 inspections were conducted in El Paso, where bars are not allowed to open, and restaurants can only have 50% capacity.

In addition to the Dallas restaurants, an emergency order for a 30-day permit suspension was issued for two businesses in El Paso, one in Amarillo, one in Lubbock, and one in College Station.

“These violations represent a very small number of the more than 20,000 licensed businesses inspected by TABC since the beginning of May,” TABC Chairman Kevin J. Lilly said.