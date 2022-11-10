Fuel pump fire causes ground stop at DFW Airport, delaying hundreds of flights

The fire happened sometime Friday morning "at one of the fuel pumps at DFW Airport," the airport tweeted.

DALLAS — A fire at a fuel pump at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport led to a ground stop for inbound flights Friday morning.

The airport's air traffic control command center posted an update shortly before 11 a.m. about the ground stop, saying a fuel system was "currently offline and being inspected due to prior fire."

"Our DPS team responded immediately and were able to put the fire out and shut off the affected pump," the airport tweeted. "Currently, we are performing safety inspection to ensure it is safe to return fuel service."

The airport hoped to have the ground stop lifted "shortly," but no estimated timetable was given.

The ground stop was likely to cause heavy delays into and out of the airport.

American Airlines was already showing 220 delays at DFW, according to Flight Aware.

Flight Aware was reporting that all inbound flights were being held and that departure delays were at least 40 minutes, and increasing, though it was unclear how long the ground stop would last.

UPDATE: This morning, there was a fire at one of the fuel pumps at DFW Airport. Our DPS team responded immediately and were able to put the fire out and shut off the affected pump. Currently, we are performing safety inspection to ensure it is safe to return fuel service. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/eUtGT8JuMj — DFW Airport (@DFWAirport) November 11, 2022