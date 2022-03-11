Frontier Airlines will expand to add jobs and match growth in DFW area

The discount airline hopes to win over more DFW passengers by expanding staff and adding new nonstop destinations by Spring 2023.

DALLAS — It's even busy on a Thursday afternoon during check-in at Frontier Airlines at DFW Airport. Now, the discount airline hopes to get even more of your business.

Frontier officials like president and CEO Barry Biffle believe because of what's happening in DFW, it's time to expand without question.

"The answer is simple," said Biffle, "Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex is growing considerably. You're adding 100,000 people per year."

Next year, Frontier is adding people, too.

In the spring of 2023, Frontier will add 120 new pilots, 220 flight attendants and pay out $78 million in wages, all to people working in the DFW area.

"Being a part of the community and doing what we can to add to the economic activity here is really important," said Biffle.

Nonstop flights and cheaper airline tickets are at the top of the list for many travelers. Saving money is great, but travel agent Steve Cosgrove at Dynamic Travel & Cruises always warns his customers.

Especially since now that the pandemic is behind us, so many families are now planning more vacations they've missed out on or who are just ready to enjoy traveling again.

"They're looking for low-cost options," said Cosgrove.

Adding airline destinations is a plus for travel agents like Cosgrove. Since air travel has increased, more options will help him help his customers willing to change airlines for just one reason.

This holiday season, airline ticket costs are up as much as 25% across the board. Cosgrove has helped travelers find better deals in some cases, even if it means changing their airline plans.

"They will change for a dollar," said Cosgrove, "You know, and as a travel agent, some of the things we have to stress to people that it's not all about price. You know, you don't want the cheapest hotel in Vegas. They rent by the hour."

By Spring 2023, Frontier will compete for your business with new nonstop flights to places like California, New York and even Jamaica -- a plus for travel agents searching for nonstop flights.