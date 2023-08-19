Despite heat, North Texas Fair and Rodeo continues

Fair organizers have implemented some changes to keep patrons comfortable. Carnival rides will not operate until 7 p.m. most nights.

DENTON, Texas — North Texas Fair & Rodeo organizers have changed operations to keep attendees more comfortable during the historic heat wave affecting the region.

Carnival rides will not operate until 7 p.m. or they are cool to the touch, executive director Glenn Carlton said.

"We don't want anyone to get hurt," he told WFAA. "Safety is our top priority."

The move will mostly impact weekend crowds, since the fair opens at 1 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays and at 5:30 p.m. on weeknights in Denton.

The festival, which helps raise thousands of dollars for scholarships and charitable organizations around Texas, runs through August 26. Hundreds of thousands of people attend each year.

Carlton said he's doubled the number of medics stationed at the fair this year. Staff will also hand out water for free.

The fairgrounds host 30,000 square feet of shaded space and 100,000 square feet of air conditioned space.

Musicians and comedians will perform in covered areas. Vendors packed the exhibit hall Saturday.

“If you get out to the fair and it’s still two to three hours before you can ride rides, there’s plenty to keep you busy," Carlton added.

Despite the heat and operational adjustments, vendors expect attendance will mirror previous years.

The crowds will pour in once the sun begins to set, rather than trickling in throughout the day, Carlton said.