The Department of Defense has reached a deal to buy 478 F-35s from Lockheed Martin, a group of aircraft valued at $34 billion, according to a statement from Congresswoman Kay Granger's (TX-12) office.

The F-35 jet is made by Lockheed Martin and built in Fort Worth.

Granger praised the deal in a statement.

“The F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, which is built in the heart of my district, is the world’s most capable and lethal aircraft," she wrote. "This landmark deal is a huge win for Fort Worth and the hardworking men and women of our workforce. I applaud the Defense Department and Lockheed Martin for their efforts to ensure our outstanding military – and our allies like Israel – have the best equipment possible to carry out their vital mission.”

