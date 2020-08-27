Denton mayor who led city for 6 years resigns

Chris Watts will continue serving as mayor until a successor is elected and sworn into office, city officials said.

Denton Mayor Chris Watts has resigned from his post, city officials announced Thursday.

During a special called meeting Thursday morning, the City Council passed a resolution accepting his resignation. He will continue serving as mayor until a successor is elected and sworn into office, city officials said.

It has not been stated in city documents why he is leaving, however, The Texas Tribune reported that Watts was appointed as campaign treasurer for a seat in Senate District 30.

He may be a candidate, the Tribune reported.

On Sunday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced a special election on Sept. 29 to replace Sen. Pat Fallon, R-Prosper.