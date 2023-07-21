Denton asking residents to conserve water for a day while repairs continue

Officials are requesting residents avoid washing cars, trucks and boats; draining and re-filling pools and watering their lawn.

DENTON, Texas — Denton officials are asking residents to conserve water on Tuesday, July 25, as the city works to repair a water line.

The city isn't asking residents to conserve water for essential needs, such as drinking, cooking and bathing. But officials are requesting residents avoid washing cars, trucks and boats; draining and re-filling pools and watering their lawn.