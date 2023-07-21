Denton asking residents to conserve water for a day while repairs continue

DENTON, Texas — Denton officials are asking residents to conserve water on Tuesday, July 25, as the city works to repair a water line.
The city isn't asking residents to conserve water for essential needs, such as drinking, cooking and bathing. But officials are requesting residents avoid washing cars, trucks and boats; draining and re-filling pools and watering their lawn.
City crews had previously worked on July 13 to repair one of the city's raw waterlines. The repairs are expected to be finalized on July 25. The city plans to notify residents when the repairs are completed and normal water usage can resume.