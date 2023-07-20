Denton County reports its first human case of West Nile virus this year

The Denton County Public Health Department reported that the diagnosed individual lives in Flower Mound.

DENTON COUNTY, Texas — The second human case of West Nile virus this year in North Texas has been reported in Denton County, the county's public health department stated.

The diagnosed resident lives in Flower Mound, the department added, but will not be releasing any further personal information.

“As mosquito traps in Denton County have become more active over the summer, we are now seeing our first human case of West Nile Virus,” said Juan Rodriguez, DCPH Assistant Director and Chief Epidemiologist, in a statement. “We ask community members to take preventive actions to lower their risk of contracting a mosquito-borne illness.”

The county is advising residents to take these steps to minimize the risk of contracting the virus: drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood to minimize mosquito breeding, wear long sleeves and pants when outside while spraying thin clothing with repellent, and use EPA-registered repellent. Check repellent for ingredients like Picaridin, DEET or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

Dallas County reported the first human case of West Nile virus in North Texas on July 10, a man who lives in Dallas.

“We are reporting the first human case of West Nile Virus of the 2023 season. WNV is transmitted to humans by the bite of an infected mosquito, and people should be careful when going out outside to enjoy outdoor activities,” said Dr. Philip Huang, DCHHS director at the time.