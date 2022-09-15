Daughter of slain Mesquite police officer impact statement to killer: 'I want to know the heart and soul behind the gun'

“Nothing will prepare me for the three shots you took at my father," Shelby Houston said.

DALLAS — In court Thursday morning, emotional impact statements were heard from the family of Mesquite Police Officer Richard Houston. The officer was gunned down in December 2021 while responding to a disturbance call.

Jaime Jaramillo was convicted Wednesday for capital murder in Houston's death.

Houston’s family got a chance to look at Jaramillo in the eyes and tell him what they are going through. And Jaramillo's response shocked the courtroom.

Many in the courtroom wiped away tears as they heard from Houston’s family.

“I spent 18 years with my dad. He was my biggest fan,” said Shelby Houston, who is Houston’s 18-year-old daughter.

Reliving the pain and courageously talking directly to the killer, Shelby said, "He will never walk me down the aisle. Jaime, it’s all gone. You took a lifetime of memories away from me."

On Dec. 3, 2021, Houston was called to an Albertsons parking lot for a disturbance in Mesquite.

“I remember getting the news on Dec. 3rd that you had shot and killed my dad,” said Shelby.

Jaramillo’s wife and daughter called 911 after they were trying to confront him about an affair he was having.

Jaramillo claims he had no idea a police officer was approaching him.

“I ask the family for forgiveness. I never saw a police officer there. He was walking, and there was a tree there,” said Jaramillo through a translator.

Prosecutors said the 38-year-old pulled out a gun, shot and killed Houston, before turning the gun on himself.

“Nothing will prepare me for the three shots you took at my father. I want to know the heart and soul behind the gun. I miss my dad,” said Shelby.

Houston’s wife Shelly, also bravely facing the man convicted of killing the love of her life said, “You took the man that could always make me laugh."

In the end, Shelby showed her condolences to Jaramillo’s kids, who are now forced to raise each other.

In the cellphone video, you can hear Shelby say, "I’m sorry."

Jaramillo will be spending the rest of his life in prison, without parole. WFAA asked his children several times if they wanted to share anything about their dad. Off-camera, attorneys said he had a hard life.