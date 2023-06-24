Data from internal information system posted online, City of Fort Worth says

City staff plan to give an update on the hacking incident at 3 p.m. today.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The City of Fort Worth says data from an internal information system has been posted online.

In an news release sent Saturday afternoon, the city says its information technology solutions department was made aware Friday of a claim the city's website had been hacked.

Working with vendors, the city says staff determined data posted online had comer from an internal information system, not the city website.

The city will be providing an update and answering questions regarding the data breach during a meeting at 3 p.m. Saturday.

This comes nearly two months after the City of Dallas suffered a ransomware attack which caused much of the city's computer network to go dark.