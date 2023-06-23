Over capacity, North Texas animal shelters in dire need of help

Officials at Dallas Animal Services say their main shelter is at 130% capacity for dogs. In Fort Worth, the combined capacity of the city’s shelters is 99%.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Overcrowding at North Texas animal shelters is an issue every summer, but this summer is even worse.

Officials at Dallas Animal Services say their main shelter is at 130% capacity for dogs. In Fort Worth, the combined capacity of the city’s shelters is 99%, numbers that are only expected to grow throughout the summer.

“We don’t like to use terminology such as desperate, but I would say at our current situation it would be an accurate representation of where we are,” said Amanda Atwell, public information officer for Dallas Animal Services.

The city has seen an increase for many reasons, most notably pets that aren’t spayed or neutered. It’s actually illegal in both Dallas and Fort Worth to not spay or neuter pets. It’s also illegal to breed pets without a permit.

The resulting overpopulation means shelters receive more surrenders and more strays and without relief, some will eventually be euthanized.

Both cities encourage residents to help by adopting or fostering. More importantly, they want to provide resources for anyone considering surrendering a pet.

“If it’s something simple like food, the shelter offers food,” said Anastasia Ramsey, acting superintendent at Silcox Animal Shelter in Fort Worth. “These are all things that we will provide for you.”

For information on adoption and fostering in Fort Worth, visit https://www.fortworthtexas.gov/departments/code-compliance/animals/adoptable.