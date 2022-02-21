Dallas 'Zoo Poo' now available to buy

The 'poo' is made out of hay, bedding and the manure from the zoo's herbivores like giraffes, elephants and hippos, and it could help your garden grow.

DALLAS — The Dallas Zoo and a Fort-Worth-based company have teamed up to create a new product for your backyard: Zoo Poo.

Yes, Zoo Poo.

The new 100% organic product is available for sale in the Dallas Zoo's gift shop. The "poo" is made out of hay, bedding and the manure from the zoo's herbivores like giraffes, elephants and hippos.

Fort Worth-based Silver Creek Materials is a composting facility and is helping create the new compost product that can be used in home gardens.

INTRODUCING ZOO POO: Have you ever wondered what happens to all the *poo here at the Zoo? 💩 Herbivores like our... Posted by Dallas Zoo on Monday, February 21, 2022

Zoo Poo is rich in nutrients and is good for potted plants, growing gardens and landscaping. Animal mature provides primary nutrients such as nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium as well as micronutrients for plant growth.

A portion of the proceeds from Zoo Poo goes directly towards conservation efforts here in Texas and across the world, according to the Dallas Zoo.

By selling this Zoo poo, the Dallas Zoo said it was able to divert one million pounds of herbivore waste from the landfill in 2021.