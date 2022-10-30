Man dies after Dallas police shoot him during exchange of gunfire, officials say

Another person was injured during the shooting between officers and the suspect, but details remain limited. Police say bodycam footage will be released.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — A man has died after officers shot him during an exchange of gunfire Sunday night, police said.

The suspect was identified as 61-year-old Donathy Doddy, according to a police news release.

Dallas police said officers responded to a call about a man with a gun around 6:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of Metropolitan Avenue, in the Fair Park area. According to police, there was some sort of argument going on at the scene.

Police said when officers arrived and located the person in question, Doddy pulled out a weapon and "charged at the officers." The suspect also fired at least one shot at the officers, according to police.

According to police, the officers fired back, striking Doddy at least once. The suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition. On Monday morning, officers reported that he was pronounced dead.

Police said another person was injured during the shooting, but further details were not immediately released. That person is currently stable at a hospital, but no more information was released, police said.

There were no officers injured during the incident.

The Dallas County District Attorney's Office also responded and will be conducting its own investigation, according to police.

The Dallas Police Department plans to hold a press conference about the shooting on Wednesday.

Dallas Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened in the 3400 block of Metropolitan Avenue.



PIO will give sound at 9:30 pm at the corner of Robert B. Cullum and Metropolitan Avenue. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) October 31, 2022