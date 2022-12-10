'Your voice is one of the strongest tools': Dallas teen voters prepare to cast ballots for the first time

Some first-time voters say the issues, their families and their communities are inspiring them to vote in the upcoming general election.

DALLAS — Some high school seniors in Dallas County are anxiously preparing for the first time they’ll get to vote in an election.

Ariana Flores, 18, is among those who’ve been preparing by making sure as many of her classmates were registered before the deadline for the general election.

“This is where we store all our food for all Townview schools,” Flores said as she stood in the Townview Peace Pantry at the Yvonne A. Ewell Townview Center in Dallas.

Flores is a regular face you’ll find volunteering in the food pantry. The high school senior said community service and activism are important to her.

“Going to Mexico and seeing that a lot of people don’t have food, made me want to help people as a kid,” Flores explained.

That spirit of helping others doesn’t stop there.

Flores said her parents are immigrants. She will be a first-time voter as the general election approaches on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

The teen is among students who’ve spent time making sure other eligible students and community members signed up to vote before Tuesday’s registration deadline.

“I believe that your voice is one of the strongest tools you can have as a person. And if you can use it, and you know how, you should,” Flores said.

As of Oct. 12, there are at least 1.4 million registered voters in Dallas County.

Flores hopes a large number of eager young people will be among those discussing the issues and casting ballots. The teen said that also means splitting time in service around the food pantry and helping to prepare others for the polls.

She’s reminding people early voting in Texas begins Oct. 24.