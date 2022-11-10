Dallas, Collin counties helping voters register ahead of November election

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday, Oct. 11. You can get help registering to vote in Dallas and Collin counties until midnight.
DALLAS COUNTY:
What: Drive-thru voter registration event
Where: 1460 Round Table Dr., Dallas, TX 75247
“When you drive up, we will have volunteers going to your car, giving you the application, and making sure all of that is filled out and get you registered,” Dallas County Voter Registration Outreach Coordinator Esmeralda Garcia said.
For those interested, Garcia said they are also letting people go inside and test voting machines.
COLLIN COUNTY:
What: Voter registration event
Where: Collin County Democratic Party Office: 1915 Central Expy #150, Plano, TX 75075
“People can come on by. And we’ll get them signed up and registered to vote all the way up to midnight,” Collin County Democratic Party Voter Registration Lead Jeremy Matthews said.
Michelle Gilder recently moved to Collin County. She came to the Democratic Party Office to register to vote Tuesday morning.
“I just kept putting it off, putting it off, but I had it on my calendar!” Gilder said. “So I’m here on today on, the deadline.”
Casey Cavanaugh, 18, will soon cast her ballot for the very first time.
“I’m registering to vote. Well, I just did. I’m a new voter. I’m very excited,” the teenager said. “It’s my civic duty to vote. I think it’s important that everyone does so regardless of political opinion. It’s important that everyone’s voices be heard.”
In a statement, the Collin County Republican Party Chairman told WFAA they are encouraging registered voters to go to the polls this election.