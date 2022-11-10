Dallas, Collin counties helping voters register ahead of November election

Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote. Collin County's event to register is on until midnight

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday, Oct. 11. You can get help registering to vote in Dallas and Collin counties until midnight.



DALLAS COUNTY:

What: Drive-thru voter registration event

Where: 1460 Round Table Dr., Dallas, TX 75247

📢📢📢We were just made aware #DALLAS COUNTY ELECTIONS is the only place across the state of #TEXAS to offer #DRIVETHROUGH voter registration. Deadline to register is #TODAY#registertovote or #update your information head over to 1460 Round Table Dr. Dallas, Texas 75247 pic.twitter.com/ZVvdQZMCA1 — Dallas County Elections (@DallasElections) October 11, 2022

“When you drive up, we will have volunteers going to your car, giving you the application, and making sure all of that is filled out and get you registered,” Dallas County Voter Registration Outreach Coordinator Esmeralda Garcia said.

For those interested, Garcia said they are also letting people go inside and test voting machines.

COLLIN COUNTY:

What: Voter registration event

Where: Collin County Democratic Party Office: 1915 Central Expy #150, Plano, TX 75075

“People can come on by. And we’ll get them signed up and registered to vote all the way up to midnight,” Collin County Democratic Party Voter Registration Lead Jeremy Matthews said.

October 11 is the LAST DAY to REGISTER TO VOTE!



Check your registration through our voting page - https://t.co/nGKUBUxPp1.



If you need to register or update your information - come by the CCDP offices Tuesday! We will have VDRs registering voters until midnight. pic.twitter.com/f8IAwE38Qm — Collin County Democrats (@CollinDemocrat) October 10, 2022

Michelle Gilder recently moved to Collin County. She came to the Democratic Party Office to register to vote Tuesday morning.

“I just kept putting it off, putting it off, but I had it on my calendar!” Gilder said. “So I’m here on today on, the deadline.”

Casey Cavanaugh, 18, will soon cast her ballot for the very first time.

“I’m registering to vote. Well, I just did. I’m a new voter. I’m very excited,” the teenager said. “It’s my civic duty to vote. I think it’s important that everyone does so regardless of political opinion. It’s important that everyone’s voices be heard.”