Dallas teen who crashed into house had been fatally shot, police say

DALLAS — A 16-year-old boy died after a shooting and crash in southern Dallas on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Police identified the victim as Marvin Rivera.

Officers had responded about 3:50 p.m. to the 1200 block of Diceman Avenue, near Cedar Crest and Kiest boulevards, where a car had crashed into a house, according to police news release.

When officers arrived, they found Rivera in the car, and he had multiple gunshot wounds.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took Rivera to a hospital, where he died.

No one in the home was injured.

Police are urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact homicide detective Patty Belew at 214-671-3603 or by email at patty.belew@dallascityhall.com. Tipsters can refer to the case number, 044385-2022.