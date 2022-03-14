16-year-old girl reported missing in Dallas, police say

Victoria Laing was last seen Sunday evening around 9:35 p.m. in the 4500 block of Hallmark Drive

DALLAS — Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl in Dallas.

Victoria Laing was last seen Sunday evening around 9:35 p.m. in the 4500 block of Hallmark Drive in northwest Dallas, near Forest Lane and Midway Road.

Police said it's believed that Laing, who was last seen on foot, might be confused and needs help.

Police described her as white with brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair; about five feet, five inches tall and 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a purple fleece jacket, orange shirt with gray sleeves, black pants and gray tennis shoes with orange laces, police said.