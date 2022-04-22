'I felt a burning sensation on my face': Dallas police officer recalls day she was shot and her partner was killed in the line of duty 4 years ago

Officer Crystal Almeida is telling her story for the first time in a podcast called ATO Bridging the Divide.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Dallas police officers were responding to a call about a suspected shoplifter on April 24, 2018, at a Home Depot in North Dallas.

When officers Rogelio Santander and Crystal Almeida arrived at the store, the suspect, Armando Juarez, shot them.

"The suspect pulled the gun from his right pocket, and that’s when he shot me. I ducked, and that’s the last thing I remember happening. The next thing I know, I’m waking up and staring straight up at the ceiling, and I feel a bad burn in my face,” said Alemeida.

Officer Almeida was shot in the face, Officer Santander died at the hospital.

For the first time, Officer Almeida and the lead detective on the case Angela Arredondo are telling their stories in podcast called ATO: Bridging The Divide.

”There was a pool of blood in the hallway of the Home Depot and security office,” said Arredondo.

Detective Arredondo said investigating the case was among one of the hardest things she’s done in her career.

”Any time you investigate an officer being killed in the line of duty, it’s awful. It’s just awful. Seeing and dealing with the families of the fallen. You want to do right by them, you want to do right by your fellow officers, and you want to do right by your fallen brother,” said Arredondo.

One of the hosts and creators of the podcast is Officer Joe King, who wanted to give officers a platform and to let the community see what officers go through.

"Crystal Almeida is a hero, and what she went through is one of the most horrific things that’s happened in Dallas, and she survived,” said King.

It’s taken years for Almeida to emotionally and physically recover after being shot and seeing her best friend, classmate and partner killed.

“To hear just the resiliency, and bravery and heroism Crystal has displayed, is incredible,” said King.

Almeida said that tragic day changed her life forever... but also gave her more purpose.

"I got shot twice in the face but like I said, Santander, God wanted him back home. He told me no, no you aren’t done with your assignment yet," said Almeida.

King said telling these stories on the podcast are important for the public to hear.

“If they understand our culture a lot more… and understanding and education are big steps to bridging the divide in the community,” said King.