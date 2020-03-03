An officer with the Dallas Police Department faces a charge of injury to a child, according to officials.

According to a post on DPD's Facebook page, Senior Cpl. Latoya Carrington turned herself in Tuesday at the Red Oak Police Department.

Authorities say the alleged incident she faces a charge in connection with occurred on Jan. 15 in Red Oak. However, officials did not release additional details regarding the incident.

Carrington has worked with the department since July 2001 and was assigned to the Youth Operations Unit.

Officials say she has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

