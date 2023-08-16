Dallas police investigating officers seen laughing about Army veteran with disability who urinated on himself

The man stated he had a medical condition that may require emergency bathroom use.

DALLAS, Texas — The Dallas Police Department is investigating a complaint made by a Dallas man about being denied restroom use in June by two off-duty officers working security at a Deep Ellum pizza joint.

After the man urinated himself after calling 911 for assistance to intervene, two on-duty officers wearing their body cameras later arrived at the restaurant. They made light of the situation with the two off-duty cops, their body camera footage shows.

That video was played before the Community Police Oversight Board on Aug. 8. It was preceded by comments by the man who needed to use the restroom but was ultimately denied -- Dynell Lane.

Lane told oversight board members that he was formerly an Army sergeant who had served in Afghanistan, Kuwait and Iraq before sustaining a life-threatening injury to his lower extremities. Lane said he had to be removed from combat via medevac during his testimony to the board.

He added that he underwent surgeries regarding his lower extremities that changed his life drastically, leaving him with a disability that requires potential emergency use of a restroom.

Per Lane's complaint, he tried to use the restroom around 2 a.m. at Serious Pizza in Deep Ellum but was prohibited by two off-duty officers.

Under Ally's Law in Texas, people with certain medical conditions can be allowed access to restrooms that aren't public if they can show they have a medical disability. Lane said the officers still wouldn't let him use the bathroom and that he left, but not before calling 911 for help and urinating himself.

The body camera footage picks up from there. Just before 3 a.m., two on-duty officers arrived at Serious Pizza.

One officer told the two off-duty officers, "Somebody called saying they just pissed themselves because of you two guys."

Another female officer energetically said, "You just made a guy pee himself?"

One of the off-duty officers then said, "He called on us? AHAHAHAHA!" while slapping his knee.

The female officer continued, "He said you wouldn't let him use the restroom, and then he called and said it's okay, he doesn't need to use the restroom anymore because he soiled himself."

Lane's comments left several board members dismayed.

"The Dallas Police Department failed me," Lane said. "They declined to assist me by not giving me the courtesy of checking my ID or medical documents."

"I had to endure urine and bowel leakage while inside the restaurant. As a retired sergeant, I had higher expectations for the city. Please hear me when I ask for change so no one with a disability has to endure what I endured," Lane added before leaving the podium.

Serious Pizza closed at 3 a.m. that day, per its hours of operation. WFAA reached out to the owners and is awaiting a reply.