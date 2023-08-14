Dallas man thankful his family is OK after driver plows through his home

"I’ll forever be grateful to God for keeping my family," homeowner Rickey Hawkins told WFAA.

DALLAS — Two people died Sunday, according to Dallas police, after a car crashed through a home in the southern area of the city Sunday.

On Monday, the homeowner, Rickey Hawkins, sifted through rubble in front of his home to look for family documents, insurance cards and pictures.

"It’s a mess," Hawkins told WFAA.

The driver, according to police, was driving at a high rate of speed when he hit Hawkins' home. That driver and his passenger both died, but Hawkins' wife and daughter who were inside the home weren't hurt at all.

"I’ll forever be grateful to God for keeping my family," he said.

Hawkins said he was at church during the crash.

"I was praising God, and thanking God, for his goodness, his mercy his grace, I know for a fact he was watching over my family that day," Hawkins said. "I can’t explain it."

"But I know God had his hand had on this house that day, as to this day, he watched over my family," he added.

Hawkins said he is grateful, all things considered. Because things, he said, are replaceable.

"I value life more than things," Hawkins said.

Right now Hawkins is staying in a motel. His daughter and wife are staying with family while they figure out their next steps.

Hawkins told WFAA he hopes his story serves as a reminder for people.

"Life is real short... and it’s what we make of it that makes a difference."