Dallas police investigate deadly double shooting near Exxon gas station

Dallas police are investigating a double-homicide at an Exxon gas station.
The deadly incident occurred Friday morning near North Prairie Creek and Bruton Roads, according to officials.
Authorities tell WFAA that two people were pronounced dead at the scene. The names of the victims have not been released at this time.
Our WFAA photojournalist on the scene also saw authorities detain multiple people. However, police officials have not released specific details regarding any suspects at this time.
Drivers should avoid the area until further notice.
