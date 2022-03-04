Dallas police officer arrested after off-duty altercation at bar

Aaron Gage Cagle, 28, was taken into custody about 2:30 a.m. near the Cowboys Red River bar off Technology Boulevard in northwest Dallas.

DALLAS — A Dallas police officer was arrested on a charge of public intoxication after an altercation outside of a bar early Friday morning while he was off duty, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Aaron Gage Cagle, 28, was taken into custody about 2:30 a.m. near the Cowboys Red River bar off Technology Boulevard in northwest Dallas.

He also faces a charge of interference with public duties.

Police had tried to break up a fight when they found Cagle in the middle of the altercation, according to the affidavit.

When one officer yelled, "Dallas police, get back," Cagle "attempted to push past [the officer] while yelling, 'I am police,'" the affidavit said.

Police arrested Cagle and observed him having "unsteady balance, slurred speech and breath smelling of alcohol," according to the affidavit.

Police then confirmed that Cagle is a Dallas police officer. He was taken into custody, and the arresting officer notified his sergeant, who then notified the chain of command.

Cagle was taken to the Dallas County jail downtown.