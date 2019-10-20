The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 63-year-old Maguin Gonzalez-Barajas.

Gonzalez-Barajas was last seen shortly after midnight Sunday walking on the 700 block of North Boulevard wearing blue jeans and an aqua blue shirt.

Police say he may appear to be confused and describe him as a 'critical missing person.' He has black and gray hair and brown eyes, is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weights about 150 pounds.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (214) 671-4268.