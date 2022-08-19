Park in North Dallas temporarily closed due to coyote sightings, officials say

Residents near Peter Pan Park are on high alert after several reports of coyote sightings. Some neighbors say the coyotes have been seen near park playgrounds.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Signs posted around Peter Pan Park in North Dallas are alerting neighbors to coyote sightings in the area.

The park is temporarily closed, as workers from Dallas Animal Services work to control the issue.

“We have been monitoring that situation, working to haze that specific coyote. Which is basically the practice of using sound and other humane methods to try to increase the fear of the coyote,” explained Whitney Bollinger, assistant director at Dallas Animal Services.

Some reports claim the coyotes were roaming dangerously close to the children’s playgrounds. The city’s field crews are escalating efforts to scare the animals away from the park.

“We’ve had a team out there the last three mornings. They have not seen the coyotes in that time. So, we are hopeful that the hazing has been effective,” added Bollinger.

Some neighbors said coyote sightings in the area around the park are not uncommon.

Tom Hansell lives nearby. He said he’s seen the animals roaming the area at night. He used his cellphone to capture images of a coyote in the park early afternoon a couple of years ago.

“I know recently there’ve been some contacts where people were scared or almost attacked or whatever. So, obviously there’s more of a reaction than there’s been in the past,” said Hansell.

For now, Dallas Animal Services and Dallas Park and Recreation departments are urging anyone who sees a coyote to call the city’s coyote sighting hotline at 496-676-9813.

“We also ask that residents keep their dogs on 6-foot, non-retractable, leashes. That’s very important because if you’re walking your dog on a longer leash, coyotes often perceive that dog as being unattended,” said Bollinger.