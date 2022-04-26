119 and 2: Mavs Jalen Brunson sets unique four-game NBA playoff record

The 25-year-old guard has 119 points and only two turnovers in his last four games.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — If it feels like Mavs Jalen Brunson is playing at another level in this year's playoffs, it's because he actually is from a historical perspective.

The 25-year-old guard has 119 points and only two turnovers in his last four games. This is the most points over any four-game span with two or fewer turnovers in NBA playoff history, according to the Mavs.

The previous record was set by former Mavericks forward Shawn Marion, who had 114 points in a four-game span with only two turnovers when he was with the Phoenix Suns in the 2006 postseason.

Jalen Brunson is one of seven Mavericks all-time to have five straight games with at least 20 points in the playoffs. The other six players include:

Luka Doncic

Dirk Nowitzki

Mark Aguirre

Rolando Blackman

Josh Howard

Monta Ellis

Brunson also joins Mark Aguirre as the only Mavericks player to have at least 20 points in each of their first five career playoff starts, according to Elias Sports Bureau.