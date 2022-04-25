NBA Playoffs: With series tied 2-2, Mavericks, Jazz battle in pivotal Game 5

A handful of famous quarterbacks are courtside in Dallas.

DALLAS — As a trio of NFL quarterbacks sit courtside, the Dallas Mavericks have brought the goods in Monday night's pivotal playoff game.

The Mavs lead, 52-36, at halftime.

With the opening round series tied 2-2 following Utah's last-minute heroics on Saturday, the series returned to Dallas for Game 5 as the Mavs and Jazz battle for the series advantage.

With the first four games of the series being close contests, the series felt due for a blowout and -- so far -- the Mavericks are following through.

Unlike the first few games, the Mavericks are dominating the rebounding battle -- mostly because the Jazz cannot hit the side of a barn.

Jazz shot 35% from the field in the first half, including 2-for-17 from three-point range.

Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith are tied for a team-high 13 points at the half, while Luka Doncic has 11.

Dwight Powell added eight points in the first quarter, which gave the Mavs a jolt to start the game.

The crowd was buzzing from the jump with Cowboys Hall of Fame quarterback (and newly named Monday Night Football broadcaster) Troy Aikman sitting front row on the baseline.

Also courtside are Arizona Cardinals quarterback (and Allen, Tex. native) Kyler Murray and Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes -- the Whitehouse, Texas native is a noted Mavs fan and a regular at games in the NFL's offseason.