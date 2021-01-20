Family of Dallas resident excited for his release after sentence commuted by former President Trump

Ferrell Scott, now 58 years old, was included in former President Donald Trump’s list of 143 pardons and commutations.

DALLAS — Skyler Scott hasn’t seen his dad in 13 years.

“It's been a missing piece,” Skyler Scott, 29, said. “I've been waiting to put the puzzle back together. And I can do that today.”

Skyler’s dad is Ferrell Scott. The now 58-year-old was included in former President Donald Trump’s list of 143 pardons and commutations.

The elder Scott walked out of a Beaumont prison Wednesday afternoon.

The Dallas man was 13 years into a life sentence. He was given no possibility of parole for shipping large quantities of marijuana.

“No one should be serving life without parole for marijuana,” Ferrell Scott’s attorney Brittany Barnett said. “It shocks the conscience.”

Early Wednesday morning, the Scott family got the good news when they read the list of pardons and commutations.

“I literally started crying. I was like, ‘No way.’ I saw the list and I'm like, 'No way this is possible.’ But it is,” said Skyler Scott.

WFAA asked Skyler what one of the first activities they'll do as a family is, once his dad finally gets home.