Dallas attorney describes 'gut-wrenching' wait for potential clemency for clients

Brittany K. Barnett is dedicating her career to helping free people from what she calls 'living death sentences' issued under outdated drug laws.

DALLAS — It was 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday and Brittany K. Barnett was sitting in a rented SUV in a parking lot somewhere in Beaumont.

“I flew in from Dallas this morning and I’ve been waiting all day,” she said.

It was an impatient wait.

“It is truly gut-wrenching, the not knowing,” she said. “Not knowing if my client, Ferrell Scott, is going to be a free man today or wake up tomorrow with that living death sentence.”

Ferrell Scott is now 58 years old.

The Dallas man is 13 years into a life sentence. He was given no possibility of parole for shipping large quantities of marijuana.

Chris Young is now 32 years old.

He was charged with federal drug conspiracy when he was 22 and he received life without the possibility of parole.

Young and Scott are Barnett’s clients. Both are being held in prison in Beaumont.

“They’re serving life without parole under outdated federal drug laws,” Barnett said.

She has won clemency for nine clients and sent Young and Scott’s cases to President Donald Trump for review.

The final hours of his presidency left Barnett filled with anxiety as she awaited potential clemency.

“It feels like a bit of torture,” she said.

As Barnett waited alone in Beaumont, a frenzy of people swarmed outside of the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, where Netflix reality star Joe Exotic has been held in custody.

Eric Love said he’s the lead investigator on the case against the “Tiger King” and he claimed a pardon for his client was “imminent.”

Barnett said those who look at presidential pardons as political theater are wrong.

“We have to put people over politics and that’s the bottom line. We have to look beyond these numbers, beyond this partisan divide and we have to see the heartbeats,” she said.