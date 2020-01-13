Officials with the Dallas Independent School District are expected Monday to address crime concerns and a shooting that took place over the weekend during a basketball game between South Oak Cliff and Kimball High Schools.

District officials will speak at a news conference Monday at 10:30 a.m.

When shots rang out, students and family members scrambled for safety Saturday night at Ellis Davis Field House.

A WFAA photographer was inside the game during the shooting and caught the scene on video. The shooting happened late in the third quarter of the game.

In the below raw video, four gunshots can be heard as attendees and players scramble for cover. Multiple police officers can then be seen running around the upper part of the stadium.

Police say an 18-year-old boy was shot in the chest. A DISD officer was grazed by a bullet fragment.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested in the shooting after turning himself in.

The shooting took place just hours after the new South Oak Cliff High School was opened.

"South Oak Cliff celebrated the ribbon-cutting ceremony of going back into their newly renovated building and this was the culminating event, and to end the day like this is heartbreaking,” district spokesperson Robyn Harris said.

Community members gathered Sunday night in Oak Cliff to talk about the shooting and the violence plaguing their neighborhoods.

"I'm tired of it. I am tired of it,” shouted community activist Olinka Green.