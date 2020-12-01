DALLAS — A teen was rushed to the hospital Saturday night after being shot in the chest, authorities confirm.

The gunfire erupted during a basketball game between South Oak Cliff and Justin F. Kimball High Schools, according to officials.

The victim had to undergo surgery and remains in critical condition as of 11 p.m. Saturday, sources tell WFAA.

Dallas ISD Spokesperson Robyn Harris said the victim may be a former student of South Oak Cliff High school.

A Dallas ISD officer was transported to the hospital after being grazed by shrapnel during the shooting. She is expected to be OK, according to Harris.

Investigators said the incident stemmed from a fight in the stands during the game. A suspect has not been arrested at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated. For more breaking news coverage, download the all-new WFAA app.

More on WFAA: